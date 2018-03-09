Sylacauga woman charged with posting Facebook threat against students

A 44-year-old woman from Sylacauga is under arrest for making a terroristic threat.

Investigators say Tiffany Alicia Pate posted the threat against B.B. Comer and Sylacauga High School students on Facebook under the name Raymond Proctor, Jr.

Authorities believe there was some sort of relationship between Proctor and Pate and she used the post in an attempt to get back at him.

Pate is in the Talladega County Jail on two counts of making a terrorist threat and one count of probation violation.

The original charge that put Pate on probation is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.

