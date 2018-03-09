Mickey's Weather Kid: Maddox - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mickey's Weather Kid: Maddox

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Mickey's helper with the weather this morning is none other than Maddox, from West Blockton.

Maddox loves giving the forecast, he's even made several videos of himself giving weather updates.

Congratulations Maddox on being Mickey's Weather Kid.

