Mickey's Weather Kid: Maddox

Mickey's helper with the weather this morning is none other than Maddox, from West Blockton.
Maddox loves giving the forecast, he's even made several videos of himself giving weather updates.
Congratulations Maddox on being Mickey's Weather Kid.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.