Pimiento Cheese Truffles and Baked Brie With Strawberry Jam and Spiced Pecans

Pimiento Cheese Truffles
Ingredients:
8 oz Homewood Gourmet's Pimiento Cheese
Parchment or wax paper
½ pound Homewood Gourmet's Spiced Pecans
Crackers, for serving
Directions:
Using a mini ice cream scoop, portion pimiento cheese into 1-ounce balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate pimiento cheese for 2 hours or until well chilled.
Pulse spiced pecans in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Roll chilled pimiento cheese in crushed pecans and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Chill truffles an additional 2 hours. Serve with crackers
Baked Brie With Strawberry Jam and Spiced Pecans
Yields: 12-15 appetizer servings
Ingredients:
1 19-ounce package brie cheese
1/2-3/4 cup cup sliced fresh strawberries
1 ¾ cup Homewood Gourmet's Spiced Pecans
1 sheet frozen Puff Pastry, thawed
Parchment paper
1 whole egg, lightly beaten with 1 tablespoon water
Crackers, sliced fruit and Spiced Pecans, for serving
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Slice the brie in half horizontally. Arrange the strawberries over the cut side of one of the brie halves, leaving a ½-inch border. Top with spiced pecans. Place the other brie half on top, cut-side down. Wrap the entire wheel with puff pastry and place seam-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush the top and sides of the pasty with the egg wash. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and slightly risen. Serve warm with crackers, sliced fruit and additional spiced pecans.)
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.