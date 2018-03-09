Pimiento Cheese Truffles and Baked Brie With Strawberry Jam and - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pimiento Cheese Truffles and Baked Brie With Strawberry Jam and Spiced Pecans

Pimiento Cheese Truffles and Baked Brie With Strawberry Jam and Spiced Pecans Pimiento Cheese Truffles and Baked Brie With Strawberry Jam and Spiced Pecans

Pimiento Cheese Truffles

Ingredients:

8 oz Homewood Gourmet's Pimiento Cheese 
Parchment or wax paper
½ pound Homewood Gourmet's Spiced Pecans
Crackers, for serving

Directions:

Using a mini ice cream scoop, portion pimiento cheese into 1-ounce balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate pimiento cheese for 2 hours or until well chilled.
Pulse spiced pecans in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Roll chilled pimiento cheese in crushed pecans and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Chill truffles an additional 2 hours. Serve with crackers


Baked Brie With Strawberry Jam and Spiced Pecans

Yields: 12-15 appetizer servings

Ingredients:

1 19-ounce package brie cheese
1/2-3/4 cup cup sliced fresh strawberries
1 ¾ cup Homewood Gourmet's Spiced Pecans
1 sheet frozen Puff Pastry, thawed
Parchment paper
1 whole egg, lightly beaten with 1 tablespoon water
Crackers, sliced fruit and Spiced Pecans, for serving


Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Slice the brie in half horizontally. Arrange the strawberries over the cut side of one of the brie halves, leaving a ½-inch border. Top with spiced pecans. Place the other brie half on top, cut-side down. Wrap the entire wheel with puff pastry and place seam-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush the top and sides of the pasty with the egg wash. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and slightly risen. Serve warm with crackers, sliced fruit and additional spiced pecans.)

Powered by Frankly