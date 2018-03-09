Pimiento Cheese Truffles and Baked Brie With Strawberry Jam and Spiced Pecans

Pimiento Cheese Truffles

Ingredients:

8 oz Homewood Gourmet's Pimiento Cheese

Parchment or wax paper

½ pound Homewood Gourmet's Spiced Pecans

Crackers, for serving

Directions:

Using a mini ice cream scoop, portion pimiento cheese into 1-ounce balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate pimiento cheese for 2 hours or until well chilled.

Pulse spiced pecans in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Roll chilled pimiento cheese in crushed pecans and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Chill truffles an additional 2 hours. Serve with crackers



Baked Brie With Strawberry Jam and Spiced Pecans

Yields: 12-15 appetizer servings

Ingredients:

1 19-ounce package brie cheese

1/2-3/4 cup cup sliced fresh strawberries

1 ¾ cup Homewood Gourmet's Spiced Pecans

1 sheet frozen Puff Pastry, thawed

Parchment paper

1 whole egg, lightly beaten with 1 tablespoon water

Crackers, sliced fruit and Spiced Pecans, for serving



Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Slice the brie in half horizontally. Arrange the strawberries over the cut side of one of the brie halves, leaving a ½-inch border. Top with spiced pecans. Place the other brie half on top, cut-side down. Wrap the entire wheel with puff pastry and place seam-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush the top and sides of the pasty with the egg wash. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and slightly risen. Serve warm with crackers, sliced fruit and additional spiced pecans.)