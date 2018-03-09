US bull market, 2nd longest since WWII, turns 9 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US bull market, 2nd longest since WWII, turns 9

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- This Feb. 7, 2018, file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York's Financial District. The stock market’s near decade-long climb upward since the depths of the Great Recession turns n... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- This Feb. 7, 2018, file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York's Financial District. The stock market’s near decade-long climb upward since the depths of the Great Recession turns n...

NEW YORK (AP) - The bull market turned nine Friday, extending a run that began in the depths of the Great Recession.

On March 9, 2009, the S&P 500 hit a cycle low of 676.53, and has more than quadrupled since that date, according to Howard Silverblatt at S&P Global, helped by historically low interest rates and improving corporate profits.

The stock market has had several corrections since March 2009, which is when an index like the S&P 500 falls 10 percent or more from a recent high, most recently in February. But the stock market has not fallen 20 percent or more from a recent high, which is when a bull market becomes a "bear" market. The S&P 500 would have to fall roughly 600 points from its current level in order to enter a bear market.

If the current bull market lasts until August 21, it will be the longest bull market since World War II, exceeding the bull market that started October 1990 and lasted until March 2000. During that time the S&P 500 rose more than 400 percent. The third-longest bull market came in the post-WWII boom years, between 1949 and 1956.

While there are several risks to this current bull market, including the possibility of higher inflation and a trade war caused by President Donald Trump's tariffs on aluminum and steel, most investors believe the current market isn't at risk of falling into a bear market any time soon. Companies are benefiting from the recent tax law passed by Congress and the overall U.S. economy is growing and unemployment is at record lows.

So far, it's a happy occasion for the bulls. Just before 11 a.m. Friday, the S&P 500 was up 30 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,769, after the government said U.S. employers added 313,000 jobs in February, the most since July 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Radio calls raise questions about school shooting response

    Radio calls raise questions about school shooting response

    Friday, March 9 2018 9:26 PM EST2018-03-10 02:26:27 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 9:28 PM EST2018-03-10 02:28:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers block off a street following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff depu...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers block off a street following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff depu...
    As month's deadly Florida school shooting unfolded, the school's resource officer said on radio that shots were coming from a specific building but advised officers to stay away, seemingly a failure to follow...More >>
    As month's deadly Florida school shooting unfolded, the school's resource officer said on radio that shots were coming from a specific building but advised officers to stay away, seemingly a failure to follow widely established guidelines.More >>

  • The Latest: Tactical teams planning how to deal with gunman

    The Latest: Tactical teams planning how to deal with gunman

    Friday, March 9 2018 3:43 PM EST2018-03-09 20:43:49 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 9:26 PM EST2018-03-10 02:26:18 GMT
    (JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP). Law enforcement members stage near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken ho...(JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP). Law enforcement members stage near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken ho...
    A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where people have been taken hostage.More >>
    A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where people have been taken hostage.More >>

  • Despite arrest, police beating shows technology shortcomings

    Despite arrest, police beating shows technology shortcomings

    Friday, March 9 2018 10:24 AM EST2018-03-09 15:24:06 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 9:26 PM EST2018-03-10 02:26:12 GMT
    (Angela Wilhelm /The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP). In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper listens to community members as they speak during the Asheville Citizens Police Action Committee meeting at the Dr. Wesley...(Angela Wilhelm /The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP). In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper listens to community members as they speak during the Asheville Citizens Police Action Committee meeting at the Dr. Wesley...
    A white police officer caught on video beating a black pedestrian has been arrested on assault charges in North Carolina.More >>
    A white police officer caught on video beating a black pedestrian has been arrested on assault charges in North Carolina.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly