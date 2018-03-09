FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Freezing temps through 8 a.m.

Temps are hovering right at our just below freezing in most of our areas. (Source: WBRC weather)

I had some light frost on my windshield early this morning on the drive to work. Temps are hovering right at our just below freezing in most of our areas. A Freeze Warning remains in effect through 8 a.m.

After that, we should see mostly sunny skies today, and it should be a little warmer than yesterday and less breezy. Expect highs near 62 with winds coming out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.

A wet weather system is expected to move in this weekend. Saturday night into Sunday morning we could see very heavy rainfall in our area. The severe threat appears to be limited at this time, with the stronger storms expected into far south Alabama.

Look for skies to begin clearing Sunday afternoon and evening.

Cool, dry weather takes us into much our next week.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.