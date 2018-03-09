Brutal answer to 1968 Polish youth revolt shown in exhibit - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Brutal answer to 1968 Polish youth revolt shown in exhibit

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - A new exhibition is opening in Warsaw that looks at how 1968, a year of youth revolt across much of Europe and America, played out behind the Iron Curtain in Poland.

In the West, young people protested against imperialism, sexism and racism, and the social conflicts that escalated that year eventually led to some liberalization.

But in Eastern Europe, yearnings for freedom were crushed not only by Soviet tanks in Czechoslovakia but also by a regime in Poland that cracked down on students protesting censorship and persecuted Jews.

The campaign, which coerced half the country's Jewish citizens to flee, is the main subject of "Estranged: March '68 and its Aftermath."

The exhibition opens Friday at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews and runs until Sept. 24.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit

    Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:43 PM EST2018-03-08 19:43:50 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-03-09 11:58:17 GMT
    A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.More >>
    A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-08 05:32:56 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-03-09 11:58:14 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

  • Brown University cancels Rosa Parks house display in dispute

    Brown University cancels Rosa Parks house display in dispute

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:23 PM EST2018-03-08 21:23:17 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 6:57 AM EST2018-03-09 11:57:42 GMT
    Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.More >>
    Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly