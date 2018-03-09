Missouri governor lauds plan for new aluminum smelter - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Missouri governor lauds plan for new aluminum smelter

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

MARSTON, Mo. (AP) - A new aluminum smelter will open in the Missouri Bootheel region in May, replacing roughly half of the jobs lost when another smelter shut down two years ago.

Magnitude 7 Metals plans to hire 450 people for its plant in the former Noranda Aluminum smelter in New Madrid County, near the tiny town of Marston, about 150 miles south of St. Louis. CEO Bob Prusak said 140 people have already been hired. One line of the plant will open in May, and the second in November.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens said the plant provides an opportunity for the economically troubled region to turn around its fortunes.

"The people of southeast Missouri are proud," Greitens said during a news conference at the site. "The people of southeast Missouri are ready to work. The people of southeast Missouri are ready to stand up and fight for their families."

Greitens' appearance comes as he faces an invasion of privacy indictment in St. Louis related to an affair he had with his hairdresser in March 2015, before he was elected governor. A Missouri House commission also is investigating the governor. Since the indictment last month, his office has ramped up policy announcements and public appearances, although most of his visits across the state have not been widely publicized in advance.

Friday's appearance was publicized, but the governor took no questions from the media. He was warmly received by the crowd of several hundred people.

About 900 jobs were lost when Noranda shut down in March 2016, a huge blow to New Madrid County, where 24 percent of residents live below the poverty line. Statewide, Missouri's poverty rate was 14.8 percent in 2015, according to census data.

Several speakers lauded President Donald Trump's policies, including steep tariffs on imported aluminum and steel that Trump announced Thursday.

"We've passed major tax cuts, repealed regulations at historic rates and lowered energy prices, all to ultimately help the American worker," U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, a Republican, said. "Now, with the president's commitment to new, fairer trade deals, we are bringing back the domestic aluminum and steel industries and with it, jobs."

State lawmakers in a special session last May approved a measure allowing large utility customers to negotiate lower electric rates in an effort to help replace the Noranda plant. Power to the new plant will be supplied by Associated Electric Cooperative Inc., which does not require regulatory approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission because it is not an investor-owned utility. But Parker Briden, a spokesman for Greitens, said the bill passed last year "kept the project viable and moving forward."

Greitens said in November that the new law also proved beneficial when Nucor, the largest U.S. steel producer, announced it was opening a micro-mill in the Sedalia area, creating 250 jobs.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Magnitude 7 Metals is an American company, not Swiss-based.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Slow recovery from latest nor'easter; 3rd storm on tap?

    Slow recovery from latest nor'easter; 3rd storm on tap?

    Friday, March 9 2018 8:43 AM EST2018-03-09 13:43:41 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-03-10 02:25:42 GMT
    (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more th...(Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Crew members from PIKE electric company from Maryland pull a downed power line on New Road in Aston, Pa., in order to reconnect it on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Pennsylvania utility companies say more th...
    The recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers _ with a possible third...More >>
    The recovery from the latest storm to pummel the Northeast will likely stretch through the weekend as utility crews work to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers _ with a possible third nor'easter in the offing.More >>

  • Watchdog group: DOJ should investigate porn actress payment

    Watchdog group: DOJ should investigate porn actress payment

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-09 17:03:39 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-03-10 02:25:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...
    A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress violated federal law because Donald Trump did not...More >>
    A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and the Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress violated federal law because Donald Trump did not list it on his financial disclosure forms.More >>

  • 'Pharma Bro' gets 7 years in prison in securities fraud case

    'Pharma Bro' gets 7 years in prison in securities fraud case

    Friday, March 9 2018 12:13 AM EST2018-03-09 05:13:24 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-03-10 02:25:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. ...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. ...
    'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli faces sentencing on securities fraud conviction.More >>
    'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli faces sentencing on securities fraud conviction.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly