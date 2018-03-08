Report: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Report: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Barack Obama and Netflix reportedly are negotiating a deal for the former president and his wife, Michelle, to produce shows exclusively for the streaming service.

The proposed deal was reported Friday by The New York Times, which cited people familiar with the discussions who were not identified.

Netflix did not immediately respond for a request for comment. Obama spokeswoman Katie Hill declined comment on the report.

Obama senior advisor Eric Schultz, in a statement provided to The Associated Press, said the Obamas believe in the power of storytelling to inspire.

Schultz said the couple continues to explore new ways to help others share their stories.

The New York Times reported that Obama doesn't intend to use his Netflix shows to respond directly to President Donald Trump or conservative critics.

  • Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit

    A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.More >>
  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

  • Brown University cancels Rosa Parks house display in dispute

    Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.More >>
