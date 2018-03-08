'Parent University' teaches parents dangers facing children

The main message during a "Parent University" event in Shelby County was simple: Know what's going on in your child's life.More >>
The main message during a "Parent University" event in Shelby County was simple: Know what's going on in your child's life.More >>
University of Alabama biochemistry researchers are trying to figure out why certain bacteria in certain people don't respond to antibiotics the same way others do.More >>
University of Alabama biochemistry researchers are trying to figure out why certain bacteria in certain people don't respond to antibiotics the same way others do.More >>
Tuscaloosa City Schools and police are working together to make changes to their school safety plan after two students brought guns to school in the last couple of weeks.More >>
Tuscaloosa City Schools and police are working together to make changes to their school safety plan after two students brought guns to school in the last couple of weeks.More >>
Temperatures are already falling to freezing in parts of the state tonight. Expect overnight lows around 30 degrees. There will be widespread frost.More >>
Temperatures are already falling to freezing in parts of the state tonight. Expect overnight lows around 30 degrees. There will be widespread frost.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>