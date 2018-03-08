FIRST ALERT Update: Freeze Warning tonight, rain this weekend

Temperatures are already falling to freezing in parts of the state tonight. Expect overnight lows around 30 degrees. There will be widespread frost.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. We'll see an increase in cloud cover Friday night into Saturday morning. If you have dinner plans Friday, temperatures will not be quite as cold, but you will still need a jacket. The forecast for the weekend looks much warmer and wetter.

Rain is likely on Saturday, but most of the rain will hold off until Saturday afternoon and evening. The forecast looks like mainly rain, but it is possible we could see a few thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening south of I-20. Highs will reach the upper 60s thanks to a warm front moving north. Stay close to the WBRC First Alert weather app for updates on the rain chances. No severe weather is forecast with this system. Widespread rain is expected on Saturday. Highs Sunday will reach the lower 60s with rain possible during the first half of the day. Rain chances will decrease during the afternoon and evening.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. The pattern looks very cold for next week with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the mid 50s.

