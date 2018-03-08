Auburn Pro Day takes place Friday

Auburn's annual Pro Day will be take place Friday, March 9th just after 9 am. Our own Christina Chambers will be down on the Plains covering the Tigers preparing to make the jump to the next level.
We'll have highlights from the event on WBRC.com and on the WBRC News App.
Before then, though, you can check out our profiles on three of Auburn's biggest prospects:
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.