NFL Draft Profiles: Kerryon Johnson, Auburn Running Back

Perhaps the Auburn Tigers most gifted athlete in 2017, the Huntsville native showed his drive and his heart throughout the season.

Named the 2017 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Johnson fought through a myriad of injuries. Over the past few years Johnson has suffered injuries to his labrum, his hand, his shoulder, his ankle and his ribs. He still ran for nearly 1400 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2017.

NFL experts love Johnson’s burst, his ability to shift gears and of course his toughness. His goal on Pro Day will be to show the NFL folks that he’s over his injury-plagued past and he’s ready to roll.

Johnson is predicted to be chosen between the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

