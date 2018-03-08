NFL Draft Profiles: Carlton Davis, Auburn Defensive Back

How talented is former Auburn defensive back Carlton Davis? He’s so talented that one report has him claiming to be the best defensive back in the draft. Davis may be right, as he’s a rare combination of size and speed.

At 6’1”, 205 pounds, the Miami. Fla product is a big back who hits hard. Davis is big, long and physical, and his huge hands are a weapon.

Davis was a first team All-SEC pick in 2017, as he chalked up 36 tackles, a pick, and 11 pass break-ups.

The NFL scouts know that Davis’ background as a track athlete serves him well, but at Pro Day will make sure that the concussion he received in the SEC Championship game in December has had no lasting effects.

Carlton Davis is expected to be taken in the first or second round of the NFL Draft.

