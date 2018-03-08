NFL Draft Profiles: Daniel Carlson, Auburn Kicker

A long, lean kicker with a perfect NFL body, former Auburn star Daniel Carlson has NFL success written all over him.

Carlson is the SEC’s all-time leading scorer and is a 3-time Lou Groza Award finalist (college football’s best kicker). At 6’5”, 215 pounds, this Colorado native also punts.

Why do the NFL scouts love him? While at Auburn, he made 13 field goals over 50 yards, and made 90% of his field goal attempts from 39 yards or closer.

The one negative? Carlson’s accuracy rate dipped from 84% in 2016 to 74% in 2017.

Carlson looked superb at the Senior Bowl in January, and on Pro Day will simply have a goal of reassuring NFL coaches and scouts that he’s ready to step in and play immediately.

Daniel Carlson is expected to be taken in the 4th, 5th, or 6th round of the NFL Draft.

