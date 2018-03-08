Jalen Hurts gets last laugh while paying off bet with Charles Barkley

Back in November, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts made a bet with Charles Barkley, when the Inside the NBA host spoke to the Crimson Tide during a team meeting. The bet - if Auburn won the Iron Bowl, Hurts would have to wear an Auburn jersey around campus.

The sophomore now owed Sir Charles a stroll across the Capstone in rival colors. On Thursday he settled his bet with Barkley, but he had a little surprise in store for the Leeds native at the end.

The Alabama football twitter page posted a video of Hurts wearing an Auburn jersey. Crimson Tide fans, you may not like seeing Hurts in a Tigers jersey, but you're sure to enjoy how this video plays out.

