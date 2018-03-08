Bibb County family turns silo into home

A woman in Bibb County is showing off her unique home.

Lindsey Griffin and her family live in a silo at Griffin Farms Pumpkin Patch in West Blocton.

Last week, she posted a video of her home on Facebook. The video now has more than 13 million views.

“We had no idea it would spread like it did because this is our normal,” said Griffin.

The silo was built by Griffin’s father-in-law in the 1970s. Work to turn it into a home started more than 12 years ago.

“We’ve done all the work ourselves,” said Griffin.

The family did hire help for the drywall and concrete floor on the first level.

“Everything else you see in the silo, it’s been my husband or father-in-law who built it,” explained Griffin.

Four floors of the silo are now complete. The family room and a bathroom are on the first floor. A curved staircase leads to the dining room and kitchen. The third and fourth floors are bedrooms.

“We’re building and saving,” said Griffin. “We’ll save a little and then we’ll build a floor.”

Griffin has a photo book that shows the progress from the beginning. According to Griffin, the plan is to build three more floors before they are done.

She said one of the questions she gets asked the most is about fire safety.

“We have fire extinguishers and smoke detectors on every floor, and for escape on the higher floors, I have window escape ladders,” said Griffin.

She and her husband now live in the silo with their two young children and two pets, including a baby goat.

“The hardest part is carrying laundry up to the fourth floor,” said Griffin.

