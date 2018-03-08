Policeman, nurse, firefighter - oh my! Helena students learn abo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Policeman, nurse, firefighter - oh my! Helena students learn about careers

By Mark Glover, Assistant News Director
Parents and community members talk to students during Career Day at Helena Intermediate School (Courtesy: Kathy Paiml) Parents and community members talk to students during Career Day at Helena Intermediate School (Courtesy: Kathy Paiml)
HELENA, AL (WBRC) -

Dreams of being a doctor, police officer or firefighter may have been ignited in a Shelby County school Thursday.

Helena Intermediate School held it’s annual Career Day. Parents and community members who work in different professions took time to share details about their jobs to third, fourth and fifth graders. The students had the opportunity to meet a police K9, wear a fireman’s coat as well get in some quick exercise.

