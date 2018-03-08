Unloaded gun found Thursday in locker at Bush Hills Academy

According to officials with Birmingham City Schools, an unloaded gun was discovered in a locker at Bush Hills Academy on Thursday.

Because of heightened security after Wednesday's shooting at Huffman High, the principal of Bush Hills conducted an unannounced locker check.

The unloaded weapon was found in an athletic bag inside a locker.

Two eighth grade students were identified by school officials in connection with the incident.

Both of them were suspended for a Class III offense, per the student code of conduct for the school.

Police were called to the school. They took possession of the weapon.

The two students were eventually released by police into the custody of their parents.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.