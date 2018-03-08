Weaver High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student

A teacher has Weaver High School been accused of having sex with a student.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade confirmed Stephanie Henry Pruett was arrested for alleged act with a 17-year-old student.

The school's website says Pruett taught Bible as Literature, U.S. History 10 and U.S. History 11. Her bio on the site says this is her first year at the school and she previously worked at Jacksonville State University in the Department of Academic Enhancement as an academic mentor for the athletic department.

We will provide more information when it is available.

