Railroad cars full of human-waste products moved

Railroad cars full of human-waste products have been moved from North Birmingham after neighbors complained for days.

The rail cars were sitting on the tracks off Finley Boulevard between 27th and 29th Avenue North for more than a week.

"The health of myself as well as my grandson and granddaughter," Dwight Harris said.

The city of Birmingham contacted Norfolk Southern twice this week. The rail cars were re-located to an unknown location Wednesday. WBRC Fox6 News checked out the area and could not find them much to the relief of people who live here.

"The smell, man, it was sickening like smell. Mess your stomach up all that kind. Just glad they got it from over here," Jimmy Sanders said.

The state created the Alabama Railroad Safety Commission to deal with train problems such as blocked crossings. State Senator Cam Ward is on the commission.

"You got to figure out how these train delays are hurting communities across the state and at the end of the day you got to increase communications between railroad operators and public safety officials," Ward said.

Ward said due to federal regulations there is little a city or state can do to fine or charge a railroad for these delays but the senator said the commission does plan to look at a statewide system of quick notification when delays occur.

