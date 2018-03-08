NFL investigating combine questions to LSU's Guice - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NFL investigating combine questions to LSU's Guice

By The Associated Press

The NFL is investigating whether questions asked to LSU running back Derrius Guice at the combine were inappropriate.

Guice, projected as one of the top running backs in this draft, told Sirius XM Radio that one team asked if he was gay and another club asked if his mother "sells herself."

While not confirming that it had evidence yet that such questions were asked of Guice, the league released a statement Thursday deploring any such queries.

"A question such as that is completely inappropriate and wholly contrary to league workplace policies," the NFL statement said.

"The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, state and federal laws and the CBA. We are looking into the matter.

"The league annually reminds clubs of these workplace policies that prohibit personnel from seeking information concerning a player's sexual orientation."

Before each combine, where all 32 teams interview prospects, the league sends guidance to the clubs about specific language to be avoided in questioning. Among the regulations is a ban on such questions as whether the player likes men or women; is gay or straight; has any children or dependents and who has primary caretaking responsibilities; and whether or not he married his child's mother.

Two years ago, a Falcons assistant coach asked an inappropriate question to Ohio State's Eli Apple, who eventually was drafted by the Giants. Falcons coach Dan Quinn apologized for the assistant's question.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit

    Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:43 PM EST2018-03-08 19:43:50 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 1:11 AM EST2018-03-09 06:11:25 GMT
    A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.More >>
    A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-08 05:32:56 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 1:11 AM EST2018-03-09 06:11:23 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

  • Brown University cancels Rosa Parks house display in dispute

    Brown University cancels Rosa Parks house display in dispute

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:23 PM EST2018-03-08 21:23:17 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 1:10 AM EST2018-03-09 06:10:54 GMT
    Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.More >>
    Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly