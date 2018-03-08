Birmingham school shooting reignites legislative debate

By MALLORY MOENCH

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A shooting in a Birmingham high school that left one student dead and another injured has reignited debate among Alabama lawmakers to come to a school safety solution before the end of the session.

State Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison who represents the affected district said on Thursday that lawmakers aren't doing enough to protect children.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon met separately with Republicans and Democrats who sponsored school safety bills to consider proposing a package after the shooting. Police took one student into custody while they investigate the incident.

The shooting took place the same day Florida lawmakers passed a school security bill package. It includes raising the age to buy an assault weapon and arm teachers, also proposed in Alabama. Alabama lawmakers said they would review and consider Florida's legislation.

