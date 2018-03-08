Sexton's buzzer beater lifts Tide past Texas A&M in SEC Tourney

New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.More >>
A'ja Wilson helped eighth-ranked South Carolina become the first Southeastern Conference women's program to win four consecutive tournament titles Sunday.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.More >>
A buzzer-beating finger roll by freshman star Collin Sexton kept ninth-seed Alabama's SEC and NCAA Tournament hopes alive Thursday as the Crimson Tide pulled out a 71-70 win over the eight-seed Texas A&M Aggies.More >>
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts paid off an Iron Bowl bet he made with Charles Barkley on Thursday, but he added his own little twist at the end.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.More >>
It’s been two months since a freshman named Tua Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to the promised land, and while spring practice has yet to begin in Tuscaloosa, Tagovailoa is getting some Heisman love.More >>
Alabama men’s basketball team is on the NCAA Tournament bubble. But is that bubble about to burst for the Crimson Tide?More >>
Think of a slimmer version of the Oakland Raider’s Amari Cooper: That’s what the NFL people will tell you when they talk about former Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley.More >>
The pride of Auburn, Alabama is an explosive tackler with some of the best sideline-to-sideline speed anywhere. Rashaan Evans stands 6-foot-3, 232 pounds and has a motor unlike many others.More >>
Coming out of high school in Woodbridge, VA, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand was a two-time USA Today All-American and one of the top recruits in the nation.More >>
