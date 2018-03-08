H&R Block Tax Pro Go is assisted tax prep – minus the trip to the tax office

With the innovative new H&R Block Tax Pro Go? experience, H&R Block clients can do what they want, while at the same time getting their taxes done by a tax professional.

H&R Block Tax Pro Go? is an assisted tax preparation experience, which means an H&R Block-certified tax professional will prepare a client’s tax return, then sign and submit it to the IRS after it has been approved by the client – all without the client stepping foot in a tax office. H&R Block Tax Pro Go? comes with all the advantages of assisted tax prep, plus it’s a great value and timesaver.

H&R Block Tax Pro Go? enables clients to get their taxes prepared and filed by a tax professional based on information they provide online. Their personal tax professional will find every tax deduction and credit to which clients are entitled, and will get the client their maximum tax refund.

Clients will know their price upfront, starting at less than $60 for one federal and one state return. H&R Block Tax Pro Go? clients talk to and securely message their tax pro whenever it is convenient for them.

Starting the H&R Block Tax Pro Go? process is easy; clients go to hrblock.com and tell us a little about themselves. Then, they’ll be matched with a tax pro for their unique situation and told their personal price. Next, they upload their documents to MyBlock at their convenience. After H&R Block has their information, their return will be sent to them for approval, typically within five days

– it's that easy.

To use H&R Block Tax Pro GoSM, clients can visit hrblock.com/taxprogo. Returns filed using H&R Block Tax Pro GoSM or H&R Block’s assisted tax preparation with an H&R Block-certified tax professional come with the H&R Block guarantee, a maximum refund guarantee, and a satisfaction guarantee**. To learn more, taxpayers may visit https://www.hrblock.com to find a nearby location, make an appointment or call 1-800-HRBLOCK.

