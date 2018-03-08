Former Jefferson Co. DA sentenced to 6 months in jail

Charles Todd Henderson was sentenced to six months in jail today. (Source: Jefferson Co. Jail)

A judge has sentenced former Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson to six month in jail followed by 12 months of supervised probation for his perjury conviction.

Henderson must also pay a $10,000 fine and a $1,000 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund.

Henderson is accused of lying to a judge in a divorce case about an alleged relationship with the mother whose child Henderson had been appointed to be a temporary guardian for in the case.

A grand jury in Jefferson County indicted Henderson after then-attorney general Luther Strange's office launched an investigation after receiving information from the Alabama State Bar in Dec. 2016.

