Publisher of Franzen, Eugenides is stepping back - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Publisher of Franzen, Eugenides is stepping back

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2005 file photo, Jonathan Galassi, president and publisher of Farrar, Straus and Giroux, stands beside a stack of books that during his tenure have been awarded four National Book Awards and three... (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2005 file photo, Jonathan Galassi, president and publisher of Farrar, Straus and Giroux, stands beside a stack of books that during his tenure have been awarded four National Book Awards and three...

NEW YORK (AP) - The longtime publisher of such prize-winning authors as Jonathan Franzen and Marilynne Robinson is stepping back.

Farrar, Straus & Giroux president and publisher Jonathan Galassi has chosen Mitzi Angel to succeed him as publisher later this year. Angel currently heads Faber and Faber in London and has worked with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Rachel Cusk and numerous other authors. The publisher says in a Thursday statement that the 43-year-old will oversee editing and marketing at FSG. Galassi says in a statement that Angel is a gifted publisher "meant to work with us."

Galassi will remain as president and continue to acquire and edit books. The 68-year-old joined FSG, one of the world's premier literary houses, in 1986. His notable projects include Franzen's "The Corrections," Robinson's "Gilead" and Jeffrey Eugenides' "Middlesex."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit

    Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:43 PM EST2018-03-08 19:43:50 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-03-09 11:58:17 GMT
    A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.More >>
    A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-08 05:32:56 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-03-09 11:58:14 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

  • Brown University cancels Rosa Parks house display in dispute

    Brown University cancels Rosa Parks house display in dispute

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:23 PM EST2018-03-08 21:23:17 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 6:57 AM EST2018-03-09 11:57:42 GMT
    Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.More >>
    Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly