AP source: Dolphins' Landry signs $16 million franchise tag - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AP source: Dolphins' Landry signs $16 million franchise tag

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says Miami ... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says Miami ...
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File). FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Kansas City, Mo. ... (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File). FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, in Kansas City, Mo. ...

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - Jarvis Landry is now under contract with the Miami Dolphins, easing the path to a potential trade.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver signed his $16 million, one-year franchise tag Thursday, a person familiar with the situation said. The person confirmed the signing to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't announced it.

The Dolphins have been shopping Landry, and the procedural move allows them to trade him as early as next Wednesday, when the NFL's new year begins.

Miami gave Landry the franchise tag last month. He made $894,000 last season, when he led the NFL with 112 catches.

Landry has said he wanted to remain with the Dolphins, and they said they wanted him back. But the parties have been unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal, and Landry's volatile personality has become a cause for concern in Miami.

The franchise tag allows Landry to sign an offer sheet with another team. The Dolphins could match that offer, and if Landry leaves, they would receive two first-round picks from his new team.

More likely is another team working out a contract extension with Landry and then trading for him.

He has been selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls and has 400 career receptions, a record for a fourth-year player.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit

    Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit

    Thursday, March 8 2018 2:43 PM EST2018-03-08 19:43:50 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 1:11 AM EST2018-03-09 06:11:25 GMT
    A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.More >>
    A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.More >>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-08 05:32:56 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 1:11 AM EST2018-03-09 06:11:23 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

  • Brown University cancels Rosa Parks house display in dispute

    Brown University cancels Rosa Parks house display in dispute

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:23 PM EST2018-03-08 21:23:17 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 1:10 AM EST2018-03-09 06:10:54 GMT
    Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.More >>
    Brown University has canceled the display of the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly