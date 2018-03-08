The Latest: Official: Metal detectors at school not in use

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Latest on a high school shooting in Birmingham, Alabama (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

An official says the Alabama high school where a 17-year-old student was fatally shot has metal detectors but they weren't in use that day.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring said at a news conference Thursday that the district would examine its procedures after Courtlin Arrington was shot Wednesday in a Huffman High School classroom.

Herring said Arrington was a bright, well-liked student who "was lost to senseless gun violence."

The superintendent says the school has more than 43 entry points, and a combination of wand and stationary metal detectors are used there.

A 17-year-old boy was also injured in the shooting. Police took a "person of interest" into custody Thursday and the Jefferson County district attorney's office is reviewing the case for possible charges.

3 p.m.

A shooting at an Alabama high school that left one student dead and another injured has reignited debate among state lawmakers about coming to a school safety solution before the legislative session ends.

State Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, whose district contains the Birmingham school, said Thursday that lawmakers aren't doing enough to protect children.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon met separately with Republicans and Democrats who sponsored school safety bills to consider proposing a package after the shooting. Police took one person into custody while they investigate the incident.

The shooting took place the same day Florida lawmakers passed a school security bill package. It includes raising the age to buy an assault weapon and arm teachers, also proposed in Alabama. Alabama lawmakers said they would review and consider Florida's legislation.

12:15 p.m.

Birmingham Police officials say a person of interest is in custody following a fatal shooting at an Alabama high school.

The police department, in a statement, said that the Jefferson County district attorney's office is reviewing the case and charges are pending.

The police department did not identify the name of the individual in custody.

A 17-year-old girl was killed in the Wednesday shooting at Huffman High School. A 17-year-old boy was injured.

Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said Wednesday police are trying to determine if the shooting was accidental.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the school.

1 a.m.

Authorities say they are investigating a fatal shooting at an Alabama high school as an apparent accident, lamenting the death of a 17-year-old female student and the wounding of a 17-year-old boy.

Birmingham Interim Police Chief Orlando Wilson said investigators are seeking to piece together exact circumstances surrounding Wednesday afternoon's shooting at dismissal time at Huffman High School in his city. He added that the probe will involve scouring school surveillance video for clues and completing interviews among students and staff at the large magnet school.

The police chief says that "at this particular time, we are considering this accidental." But he says investigators still have a lot of unanswered questions.

