FIRST ALERT: Freeze Warning Thursday night

It is cold, sunny, and windy this afternoon with another night of cold temperatures. This will be a night where you will want to protect the pets and the plants. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with widespread frost expected. A northwest wind will continue to usher in bitter cold air during the evening. We can expect calm winds during the overnight.



Friday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. We'll see an increase in cloud cover Friday night into Saturday morning. If you have dinner plans Friday, temperatures will not be quite as cold, but you will still need a jacket. The forecast for the weekend looks much warmer and wetter.



Rain is likely on Saturday, but most of the rain will hold off until Saturday afternoon and evening. The forecast looks like mainly rain, but it is possible we could see a few thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening south of I-20. Highs will reach the upper 60s thanks to a warm front moving north.

Stay close to the WBRC First Alert weather app for updates on the rain chances. No severe weather is forecast with this system. Widespread rain is expected on Saturday.



Highs Sunday will reach the lower 60s with rain possible during the first half of the day. Rain chances will decrease during the afternoon and evening.



Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. The pattern looks very cold for next week with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the mid 50s.



