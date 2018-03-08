A Sopranos prequel movie is in the works

It'll be awhile before Stranger Things fans can return to the Upside Down, but here's a rundown of what we know is coming up

It'll be awhile before Stranger Things fans can return to the Upside Down, but here's a rundown of what we know is coming up



By Liam Mathews,

The Sopranos is coming back...sort of.

The Sopranos creator David Chase has sold a screenplay to studio New Line for a prequel to his classic HBO mob series, Deadline reports. Called The Many Saints of Newark, the script is set in the New Jersey city in the '60s at the time of the riots, when racial tensions between the city's black and Italian-American residents was at a boiling point.

The script is written by Chase and Sopranos writer Lawrence Konner. No plot details are available, but the time period indicates that young versions of Tony Soprano's parents Giovanni, aka "Johnny Boy," (played in flashbacks by Joseph Siravo) and Livia (Nancy Marchand), as well as uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese) will appear, and maybe even Tony (James Gandolfini) as a boy.

The Sopranos ran from 1999 to 2007 on HBO and is considered by many to be the greatest television series of all time. It starred James Gandolfini as conflicted mob boss Tony Soprano and Edie Falco as his complicit wife Carmela.

Since the movie is a prequel, we probably still won't get an answer to what happened after the screen went black in the series finale. Oh well. It'll be worth it to get to see Livia Soprano in action again. She's one of the all-time great TV villains.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

The Sopranos

David Chase