Mickey: Cold temps then wet

We have a Freeze Warning in effect for most of our counties through 8 a.m. Friday. If you haven't brought in your plants yet, well I don't know what to tell ya. Anyway, it was cold this morning, with temps in the 20s to 30s.

Look for sunny skies today, highs in the low 50s and NW winds at 5-10.

RAIN AND STORMS POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND: We've been keeping a close eye on a system that will impact the state beginning late Saturday. A low-pressure system is expected to approach the state late Saturday bringing increasing clouds, showers, and possibly a storm for the evening hours. Overnight some heavier rain and embedded thunderstorms could impact the state. This would likely impact the state from west to east during the morning hours on Sunday. We still need to watch this system for the potential for a strong storm. Instability still appears to be limited and the time of day seems to be working in our favor. Once the heavier rain passes to the east, another amplified upper air pattern will bring lingering clouds and the chance of additional showers, drizzle or mist, for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will also be on the fall, so try to plan big weekend projects for Saturday. If you're planning a trip to the lake, I'd plan for some breezy conditions on Saturday as this system approaches.

LONG RANGE OUTLOOK AND NEXT WEEK: Clouds may linger in the wake of the weekend rainmaker on Monday, however, we should eventually catch some breaks early in the week. Seasonable temperatures will be returning but in the long range, there are indications of a secondary blast of colder air around the middle of next week. So, the big story here will be another First Alert for freezing temperatures in about 7 to 8 days. I will update our Forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

TIME CHANGE: Just a reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. We will set the clocks ahead one-hour Sunday morning. This is a good time to test out the batteries in your Smoke Alarms and Weather Radio.

