Choose your favorite meat sauce and heat it in a pan over medium heat.

In another pan, add water and bring to a boil, add Pacceri and salt and continue to boil until pasta is al dente. Toss bolognese sauce with pasta and grape tomatoes cut in half; basil strips, and parmigiana.

Drain in a colander over the sink but do not rinse.

Pour pasta into sauce, stir, and serve.

