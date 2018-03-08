Shooting that injured 18-year-old in Tuscaloosa ruled accidental

Tuscaloosa police have ruled a shooting that injured an 18-year-old accidental.

Investigators say statements from witnesses indicate that the victim was shot when the gun that he and his friends were handling discharged.

The accidental shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, March 5.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the 600 block of Dogwood Lane on a shooting call. When they arrived on the scene, they learned an 18-year-old male had been shot in the stomach and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center.

The gun had previously been reported stolen during a December 2017 burglary.

