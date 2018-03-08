Shooting that injured 18-year-old in Tuscaloosa ruled accidental - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Shooting that injured 18-year-old in Tuscaloosa ruled accidental

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa police have ruled a shooting that injured an 18-year-old accidental. 

Investigators say statements from witnesses indicate that the victim was shot when the gun that he and his friends were handling discharged. 

The accidental shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, March 5. 

The Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the 600 block of Dogwood Lane on a shooting call.  When they arrived on the scene, they learned an 18-year-old male had been shot in the stomach and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center. 

The gun had previously been reported stolen during a December 2017 burglary. 

