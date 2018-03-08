Cigna to spend about $52 billion for Express Scripts - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cigna to spend about $52 billion for Express Scripts

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, Express Scripts prescription medication bottles are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. Health insurer Cigna will spend about $52 billion to acquire the pharmacy benefits manag... (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, Express Scripts prescription medication bottles are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. Health insurer Cigna will spend about $52 billion to acquire the pharmacy benefits manag...

NEW YORK (AP) - Health insurer Cigna will spend about $52 billion to acquire the pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, the latest in a string of proposed buyouts and tie-ups in a rapidly shifting landscape for the health services industry.

Including $15 billion in debt, the proposed $67 billion acquisition would follow a deal late last year in which CVS Health Corp. would spend $70 billion for Aetna Inc.

The health sector has been jolted not only by the Affordable Care Act and questions about the form of U.S. health policy going forward, but also the potential arrival of the ultimate disruptor, Amazon.com.

The deal announced Thursday consists of $48.75 in cash and 0.2434 shares of stock of the combined company per Express Scripts share.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Dry ice is 'die ice' for New York City's rat population

    Dry ice is 'die ice' for New York City's rat population

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:36 AM EST2018-03-08 12:36:05 GMT
    New York City is using dry ice to reduce its rat population; experts say frozen carbon dioxide effectively kills rats but doesn't harm birds of prey.More >>
    New York City is using dry ice to reduce its rat population; experts say frozen carbon dioxide effectively kills rats but doesn't harm birds of prey.More >>

  • Judge: Man accused of McDormand Oscar theft will be released

    Judge: Man accused of McDormand Oscar theft will be released

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-03-08 01:42:54 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:27 AM EST2018-03-08 12:27:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Terry Bryant, left, appears with his attorney Daniel Brookman in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant, who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own ...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Terry Bryant, left, appears with his attorney Daniel Brookman in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant, who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own ...
    A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance.More >>
    A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance.More >>

  • Back to school: West Virginia teachers return to classroom

    Back to school: West Virginia teachers return to classroom

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:44 PM EST2018-03-07 04:44:59 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:26 AM EST2018-03-08 12:26:29 GMT
    (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...

    West Virginia's teachers, following a paralyzing 9-day classroom walkout, head back to school after the governor signs a 5 percent pay raise.

    More >>

    West Virginia's teachers, following a paralyzing 9-day classroom walkout, head back to school after the governor signs a 5 percent pay raise.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly