Trump to meet with video game industry representatives

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

The White House says attendees at Thursday's meeting include representatives of the Entertainment Software Association, the Entertainment Software Rating Board and the Parents Television Council. Others represent the Media Research Center, a video game distributor, a software company, along with the author of a book linking mass killings to violent video games.

Florida's Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is among the lawmakers expected to attend.

Trump has repeatedly referenced the violence in movies and video games during his public comments about guns and school safety since last month's Florida shooting. Decades of research have failed to find such a link.

