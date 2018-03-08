Questions over metal detector use at Huffman High School after fatal shooting

There are questions about metal detector use at Huffman High School after Wednesday’s deadly shooting.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring says the high school does have metal detectors. We spoke to a number of parents and students who tell us the metal detectors were not in use Wednesday.



Students say this day and age they should be working at all times.

"I don't understand why they're not. I feel like with all the school shootings going on..the teachers and principals should be taking an initiative..like hey we want our students to be safer regardless if its happening next door or across the street,” Anthony Durr, a senior at Huffman High said.

Dr. Herring addressed the metal detectors during an afternoon press conference.

“I'm careful to not address anything tied to this investigation. I will stop to say to you there are metal detectors at this high school. They are used but I can't, they work but I will not speak to anything tied to the investigation,” Herring said.

Students tell us the metal detectors are mostly used at basketball games and other events. We're working to get more information about security at this school. Once we learn more, we'll pass it along.

