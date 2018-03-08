UAB beats FAU 83-72 in C-USA Tournament 1st round

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Zack Bryant scored 25 points with six rebounds and UAB beat Florida Atlantic 83-72 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament.

William Lee added 20 points and six rebounds for No. 6 seed UAB (20-12) which advances to the quarterfinals to meet third-seeded Western Kentucky on Thursday night. Chris Cokley had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Blazers led 40-30 at the break and Lee opened the second half with a jumper followed by back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 13-6 surge that gave UAB a 53-36 advantage with 16:29 left. Florida Atlantic closed to 59-46 midway but the Blazers opened it up again on a 12-6 run that included eight points by Bryant to make it 71-50 with 8:12 to go.

Ronald Delph led No. 11 seed Florida Atlantic (12-19) with 22 points and nine boards. Jailyn Ingram added 16 points and Justin Massey 15.

