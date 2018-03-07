Huntsville man charged for fighting, biting Hoover officer

A Huntsville man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses for allegedly assaulting a Hoover police officer.

Patrick Earl Trotman-El, 33, was charged with second-degree assault, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.

The alleged assaulted occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Walmart parking lot on U.S. Highway 280. Trotman-El was immediately uncooperative, exiting the vehicle and re-entering, reaching for the center console. The officer and Trotman-El had a physical altercation after the officer realized Trotman-El was reaching for a handgun.

The physical altercation continued until two citizens aided the officer, helping him subdue the suspect. The officer was taken to Brookwood Freestanding E.R. after sustaining a bite wound, but he was treated and released.

Further investigation showed the suspect was wanted for a probation violation on an aggravated assault case from Georgia. The handgun in the car was stolen from Huntsville.

