FIRST ALERT Update: Freeze warning for Thursday morning; rain, storms likely this weekend

FIRST ALERT FOR FREEZING TEMPS: A freeze warning has been issued for our area overnight for temperatures ranging from 30° north to near freezing further south. The good news is that this will be a light freeze but there will be a threat for frost as well, with temperatures taking the big tumble. There are some indications that we could have some clouds passing overhead tonight and tomorrow as an upper level disturbance passes to the north. We will continue to mention a partly cloudy sky in our forecast, mainly for areas to the north. We will have a light northwest breeze tonight but tomorrow night the wind will settle, with clearing overhead. This will set the stage for more freezing temperatures. In fact, it will be a bit colder Friday morning, with lows ranging from upper 20s in outlying areas to near freezing temperatures closer to the more populated zones. Daytime conditions tomorrow will remain on the cooler side, with highs in the 50s and partly cloudy conditions north to mostly sunny south.

RAIN AND STORMS POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND: We’ve been keeping a close eye on a system that will impact the state beginning late Saturday. A low-pressure system is expected to approach the state late Saturday bringing increasing clouds, showers, and possibly a storm for the evening hours. Overnight some heavier rain and embedded thunderstorms could impact the state. This would likely impact the state from west to east during the morning hours on Sunday. We still need to watch this system for the potential for a strong storm. Instability still appears to be limited and the time of day seems to be working in our favor. Once the heavier rain passes to the east, another amplified upper air pattern will bring lingering clouds and the chance of additional showers, drizzle or mist, for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will also be on the fall, so try to plan big weekend projects for Saturday. If you’re planning a trip to the lake, I’d plan for some breezy conditions on Saturday as this system approaches.

LONG-RANGE OUTLOOK AND NEXT WEEK: Clouds may linger in the wake of the weekend rainmaker on Monday, however we should eventually catch some breaks early in the week. Seasonable temperatures will be returning but in the long range there are indications of a secondary blast of colder air around the middle of next week. So, the big story here will be another First Alert for freezing temperatures in about seven to eight days. I will update our Forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

TIME CHANGE: Just a reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. We will set the clocks ahead one-hour Sunday morning. This is a good time to test out the batteries in your Smoke Alarms and Weather Radio.

