IRS2Go 101

Your smartphone is probably full of fun apps, but we have one more app to add to help you deal with a painful task: your taxes. Did you know that the IRS has a free smartphone app to help taxpayers handle basic tax-related functions? They do, and it has been in existence since 2011.
The IRS2Go mobile app can be downloaded from Amazon, Google Play, or the Apple App Store. The latest version, IRS2Go 5.4, is available for Amazon and Android operating systems on virtually all devices, and update 5.4.1 fixed a bug for iOS8 and iOS9 users on Apple devices.
Why would you want to be able to access IRS information on your smartphone? You can perform a variety of useful tasks and seek tax information anywhere that your mobile phone has access to a signal. Here are a few examples of the available IRS services.
Previous versions of IRS2Go allowed you to request a tax return transcript in case you could not find last year's return, but that feature is not available on the latest version. However, you can still order IRS transcripts on the IRS website through the "Get Transcript" tool and receive them online or via US mail.
The IRS website maintains a high level of security. However, keep in mind that to maintain that security you need to keep wireless connections secure. It's inconvenient to have your Facebook account hacked, but it is far more harmful to allow thieves access to your IRS account (and therefore your refund) inadvertently. Avoid insecure wireless connections, whether they are public or private.
The IRS is trying to make your tax preparation and filing experience as convenient as possible, and the IRS2Go app is an important part of their overall strategy. Download the app and check out the capabilities prior to preparing your taxes so that you can feel comfortable with using the app before the tax-filing deadline approaches. Feel free to give the IRS feedback about your experience with IRS2Go so that they can make further improvements in version 6.0.
You may not need mobile smartphone access to IRS services, but it's good to know it's there. Especially because you paid for it!
