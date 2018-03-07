2 students arrested after gun found at Tuscaloosa middle school

Two middle school students in Tuscaloosa were arrested today after a gun was found at school on Monday.

Two students, a male and female at Westlawn Middle School were charged with certain persons in possession of a firearm. The male student was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Teen Richardson said a 12-year-old girl brought the gun to school because she was "being picked on."

The incident occurred after hours at Westlawn Middle. Only one classroom was placed in a lockdown.

The student alerted a teacher that the gun was missing. Others at the school were notified and searched the room. They found the gun in the book bag of a 14-year-old boy.

