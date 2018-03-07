University of Alabama adding gluten-free station in dining hall

The University of Alabama will start renovations Friday on one its busiest dining halls to include the school's first ever gluten-free food stations.

Matt Hammerly is one of many Alabama students who eats at Lakeside Dining Hall. He's also one who avoids foods with gluten for a healthier meal.

When summer ends, Hammerly and others mindful of gluten will have more options than ever before here.

"We'll have a glutenous-minimous station so we've got a nice little play on words there, but we're very excited there'll be a gluten-free station for those that have a real need or lifestyle preference," Holly Grof, coordinator for dining services, told WBRC.

Grof, who is also a registered dietician, works with students with food allergies and other dietary needs.

"Plus we had a number of increasing dietary needs among our population. Siliack disease is of course a growing concern and food allergies are a growing concern," Grof said.

Grof said upgrades will include a wood fire grill that avoids the top 8 allergens in meats and vegetables.

Those renovations are scheduled to be finished in August when classes start in the Fall.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.