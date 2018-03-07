Parent University being held in Alabaster

Alabama lawmakers and politicians continue to look for answers for gun violence in schools.More >>
Alabama lawmakers and politicians continue to look for answers for gun violence in schools.More >>
Two juveniles, one in Walker County and one in Jefferson County, have been arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat after a school threat was made on social media.More >>
Two juveniles, one in Walker County and one in Jefferson County, have been arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat after a school threat was made on social media.More >>
A 16-year-old was shot at the complex, located on Crestwood Blvd. The victim was transported to UAB with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
A 16-year-old was shot at the complex, located on Crestwood Blvd. The victim was transported to UAB with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Two middle school students in Tuscaloosa were arrested today after a gun was found at school.More >>
Two middle school students in Tuscaloosa were arrested today after a gun was found at school.More >>
The University of Alabama will start renovations Friday on one its busiest dining halls to include the school's first ever gluten-free food stations.More >>
The University of Alabama will start renovations Friday on one its busiest dining halls to include the school's first ever gluten-free food stations.More >>