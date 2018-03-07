Student killed in Huffman High School shooting identified

Birmingham City Schools reported over 5000 incidents to the state in 2016, but only referred two incidents to law enforcement.More >>
A Huntsville man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses for allegedly assaulting a Hoover police officer.More >>
A freeze warning has been issued for our area overnight for temperatures ranging from 30° north to near freezing further south.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Alabama lawmakers and politicians continue to look for answers for gun violence in schools.More >>
Two juveniles, one in Walker County and one in Jefferson County, have been arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat after a school threat was made on social media.More >>
