2 students accidentally shot at Huffman High School; 1 dead

Birmingham City Schools reported over 5000 incidents to the state in 2016, but only referred two incidents to law enforcement.

Classroom Crisis: Big disparity found in number of school incidents referred to law enforcement

A Huffman High School student was killed today during a shooting at the school.

Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson confirmed a 17-year-old black male and 17-year-old female were accidentally shot. The female died, while the male remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Wilson said the shooting was accidental.

Students interviewed by WBRC said the bell rang at 3:40 p.m. and the gunshots occurred around 3:45 p.m. The school was placed on lockdown.

A third person, who is not a student, was injured, but it is unknown to what extent.

Birmingham City Schools released the following statement:

Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal today at Huffman High School. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and police were called to the scene. Students have been released and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

