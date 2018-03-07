2 students shot at Huffman High School; 1 dead

Birmingham City Schools reported over 5000 incidents to the state in 2016, but only referred two incidents to law enforcement.

A Huffman High School student was killed today during a shooting at the school.

Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson confirmed a 17-year-old black male and 17-year-old female were accidentally shot. The female died, while the male remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Wilson said the shooting was accidental "until the investigation takes us elsewhere."

"We are not saying he shot her or did not shoot her. We are saying shots were fired," Wilson said during a press conference.

Wilson said the firearm used is in police possession. The Chief said it is unknown what caused the alleged shooting.

Huffman High School, Wilson said, has cameras inside the school.

Students interviewed by WBRC said the bell rang at 3:40 p.m. and the gunshots occurred around 3:45 p.m. The school was placed on lockdown.

A third person, who is not a student, was injured, but it is unknown to what extent.

Birmingham City Schools released the following statement:

Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal today at Huffman High School. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and police were called to the scene. Students have been released and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement:

I am saddened to learn about the death of the Huffman High School student. I am praying for the family of this young lady who has tragically lost her life way too early. Every life is precious and, even though this was an accident, it reaffirms that there is no place for students to have firearms or other weapons on campus.

This is the second shooting at Huffman High School in the last two years.

