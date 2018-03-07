2 students shot at Huffman High School; 1 dead

Birmingham City Schools reported over 5000 incidents to the state in 2016, but only referred two incidents to law enforcement.More >>
Two middle school students in Tuscaloosa were arrested today after a gun was found at school.
Two juveniles, one in Walker County and one in Jefferson County, have been arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat after a school threat was made on social media.
A 16-year-old was shot at the complex, located on Crestwood Blvd. The victim was transported to UAB with non-life-threatening injuries.
Parents in Shelby County will have an opportunity on Thursday night to learn more about the challenges and dangers facing their children. Bradford Health Services, Compact 2020 and Shelby County Drug Free Coalition are teaming up for Parent University.
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.
