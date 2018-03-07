AP source: Jerry Jones to pay NFL $2 million for legal fees - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AP source: Jerry Jones to pay NFL $2 million for legal fees

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

Jerry Jones has agreed to pay the NFL more than $2 million in legal fees resulting from two disputes the Dallas Cowboys owner had with the league, a person with direct knowledge of the settlement tells The Associated Press.

The amount to be paid was resolved Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL did not announce details.

Commissioner Roger Goodell held an appeal hearing with Jones on Monday. That came a few days after Goodell assessed the financial penalties for Jones' lawsuit to overturn the suspension of Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott, and for a lawsuit Jones threatened to stop Goodell's newly approved contract.

Many owners were consulted on seeking restitution, including members of the finance committee. Some finance committee members are on the compensation committee that was at the center of what became a legal back-and-forth over Goodell's deal.

The restitution is rooted in a 1997 resolution that states owners can seek repayment for legal fees if a fellow owner is responsible for getting them involved in legal action.

Jones' attempt to derail Goodell's extension, which came after Elliott was suspended over domestic violence allegations, led to a volley of threatening letters from lawyers for both sides.

After eventually relenting, Jones said after the owners meetings in December that he got what he wanted with an agreement to consider changes to the power of the commissioner's role through the league's constitution. Jones denied that his attempt to scuttle the contract was tied to Elliott's suspension, but made repeated references to Goodell's power to punish players.

Jones and the Cowboys were supportive of Elliott's lawsuit, which was led by the players' union and resulted in federal court hearings in three states over a span of two months. The suit eventually failed and Elliott served the suspension.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Condemned Ohio killer claims innocence, asks for mercy

    Condemned Ohio killer claims innocence, asks for mercy

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-03-08 05:16:13 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-03-08 05:27:14 GMT
    (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP). This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows William Montgomery, sentenced to death for the fatal shooting of Debra Ogle during a March 1986 robbery...(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP). This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows William Montgomery, sentenced to death for the fatal shooting of Debra Ogle during a March 1986 robbery...
    Lawyers for a condemned Ohio inmate scheduled to die next month say he's innocent and should be spared.More >>
    Lawyers for a condemned Ohio inmate scheduled to die next month say he's innocent and should be spared.More >>

  • Confessed killer who wants freed after 20 years due in court

    Confessed killer who wants freed after 20 years due in court

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:16 AM EST2018-03-08 05:16:07 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-03-08 05:27:11 GMT
    (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP). This undated, file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Nathaniel Cook. Cook, one of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string...(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP). This undated, file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Nathaniel Cook. Cook, one of two brothers who admitted killing a 12-year-old girl during a string...
    A man who confessed to killing three people in a string of murders and now wants to be released from an Ohio prison under a plea deal is due in court.More >>
    A man who confessed to killing three people in a string of murders and now wants to be released from an Ohio prison under a plea deal is due in court.More >>

  • Ex-All-Star pitcher Estevan Loaiza faces federal drug charge

    Ex-All-Star pitcher Estevan Loaiza faces federal drug charge

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-03-08 04:52:32 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-03-08 05:27:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File). FILE - In this Friday, March 14, 2008, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Esteban Loaiza winds up during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Vero Beach, Fla. Former All-Star pitcher Loaiza...(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File). FILE - In this Friday, March 14, 2008, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Esteban Loaiza winds up during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Vero Beach, Fla. Former All-Star pitcher Loaiza...
    Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza is facing a federal charge that he possessed cocaine intended for sale.More >>
    Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza is facing a federal charge that he possessed cocaine intended for sale.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly