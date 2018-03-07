Man charged with manslaughter in Cullman Co. OHV accident

A man has been charged in connection with the a fatal accident at an Cullman County OHV park.

Cullman County Sheriff's Department confirmed John Cornelius III, 29, of Altoona, was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter in the death of Hannah Bates, 21.

Bates was killed at Stony Lonesome OHV Park in Bremen after the RZR 900 she was riding in flipped, throwing her from the off-road vehicle. Cornelius was the driver and allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

