New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival

(Showtime via AP). This image released by Showtime shows filmmaker Liz Garbus during the filming of her documentary "The Fourth Estate," which will Executive producer and director of the Showtime documentary which will close the Tribeca Film Festival. (Showtime via AP). This image released by Showtime shows filmmaker Liz Garbus during the filming of her documentary "The Fourth Estate," which will Executive producer and director of the Showtime documentary which will close the Tribeca Film Festival.

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Forty-six percent of the 96 films premiering at this year's Tribeca Film Festival are directed by women - a record for Tribeca - including the festival's closing night selection: Liz Garbus' New York Times documentary "The Fourth Estate."

The annual New York festival announced the feature film lineup for its 17th edition on Wednesday. Closing the festival will be "The Fourth Estate," for which Garbus spent months in the Times newsroom documenting the paper's inner-workings after President Donald Trump's inauguration. It debuts on Showtime in May.

The festival's centerpiece will be the sci-fi romance "Zoe," from director Drake Doremus and starring Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux.

Among the Tribeca documentary selections are "Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1," about Air Jordan sneakers; "The Bleeding Edge," Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick's expose on medical technology that causes harm; "The Rachel Divide," about the disgraced NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal; "Every Act of Life," about the Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally; and "Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes," about the storied jazz record label.

Fiction film entries include the latest from "Beatriz at Dinner" filmmaker Miguel Arteta, "Duck Butter"; Michael Mayer's Chekov adaptation "The Seagull," starring Annette Bening and Saoirse Ronan; the Stockholm Syndrome drama "Stockholm," with Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace; "Jonathan," a sci-fi drama starring Ansel Elgort; and the directorial debut of Paul Lieberstein, best known as Toby from "The Office."

Making a stop at Tribeca after earlier festival premieres are Susanna White's "Woman Walks Ahead," with Jessica Chastain, and Haifaa Al Mansour's "Mary Shelley," with Elle Fanning.

Tribeca, which runs April 18-29, previously announced the Gilda Radner documentary "Love, Gilda" as its opener.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test for chronic pain

    Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test for chronic pain

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-06 16:34:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:28 AM EST2018-03-08 11:28:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2010, file photo, a pharmacy technician poses for a picture with hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets, also known as Vicodin, at the Oklahoma Hospital Discount Pharmacy in Edmond, Okla. Opioids incl...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2010, file photo, a pharmacy technician poses for a picture with hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets, also known as Vicodin, at the Oklahoma Hospital Discount Pharmacy in Edmond, Okla. Opioids incl...
    Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test in patients with chronic back pain or arthritis.More >>
    Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test in patients with chronic back pain or arthritis.More >>

  • Can ride-hailing companies cure medical transportation woes?

    Can ride-hailing companies cure medical transportation woes?

    Monday, March 5 2018 4:50 PM EST2018-03-05 21:50:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:27 AM EST2018-03-08 11:27:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Lyft and Uber are expanding deeper into health care by offering to take more patients to an...(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Lyft and Uber are expanding deeper into health care by offering to take more patients to an...
    Lyft and Uber are expanding rides to the doctor with the bill going to care providers or insurers.More >>
    Lyft and Uber are expanding rides to the doctor with the bill going to care providers or insurers.More >>

  • US law poses dilemma for dying vets seeking lethal drugs

    US law poses dilemma for dying vets seeking lethal drugs

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:32 AM EST2018-03-07 07:32:06 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:27 AM EST2018-03-08 11:27:41 GMT
    (AP Photo by Julie Watson). HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018-In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo Air Force veteran Ed Warren, 82, and his wife, Jac Warren, 81, pose for a photo while visiting San Diego, to attend the Democrats' annual co...(AP Photo by Julie Watson). HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018-In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo Air Force veteran Ed Warren, 82, and his wife, Jac Warren, 81, pose for a photo while visiting San Diego, to attend the Democrats' annual co...
    Life-ending drugs not allowed at government-run homes for veterans in California and others states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths.More >>
    Life-ending drugs not allowed at government-run homes for veterans in California and others states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly