Tuscan Kale and White Bean Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients:

1 Spaghetti Squash, halved

3 c Kale, rough chopped

1 (15oz) Can White cannellini Beans

1 c mushrooms, chopped

1 c cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 c Pasta Sauce

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced

Oregano

Basil

Salt



Directions:

Cut Squash in half and scoop out the seeds. Lay, cut side down, in a roasting pan, add 1/2 in of water, and bake for 35-40 min in a 400* oven.

Saute mushrooms until caramelized, add garlic, kale, white beans and tomatoes and continue to cook until tomatoes blister and kale is tender. Season to taste as you cook. Add in pasta sauce to bring to temp.

Remove squash from oven, drizzle in olive oil, lightly season with salt and pepper, then scrape with a fork to resemble spaghetti-like noodles.

Mix vegetables into spaghetti squash, top with additional sauce and parmesan cheese as desired.

